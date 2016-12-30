Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Dad With a Car for Christmas

Is Dwayne Johnson the new Oprah Winfrey?

The 44-year-old actor, who voices the demigod Maui in Disney's Moana, had fans recalling Oprah's famous "You get a car! You get a car!" episode when he revealed via Instagram Friday that he surprised his father by buying him a new set of wheels for Christmas.

"He's had a hard life," Dwayne explained. "This one felt good."

"My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist. Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest," the former wrestler continued, adding that his paternal grandfather died when Rocky was 13 years old. "That Christmas, my dad's mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner. Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey. My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I'll kill you."