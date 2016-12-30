How the Stars Are Spending New Year's Eve 2016: Bring on the Parties, Concerts, TV Specials and Weddings

Their wedding is set to take place in Palm Beach, Florida. She headed there earlier this week with her family to prep for her big day. The reality star posted on her Instagram page Thursday a photo of her with daughter Victoria de Lesseps and her mother getting manicures.
"Getting #pampered ♥3 generations #mom #daughter #weddingcountdown xo," she wrote.
Check out what other celebs plan to do on New Year's Eve:
Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: The engaged couple will be spending the holiday in his native Australia, E! News has learned exclusively. The two recently spent time with both of their families before and after Christmas.
Audrina Patridge She signaled on Instagram that she and husband Corey Bohan plan to celebrate their baby daughter Kirra's first New Year's Eve at home.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Ryan Seacrest is hosting his annual NYE event in Times Square.
Jenny McCarthy will help with the hosting duties in New York City again, while performers include Mariah Carey, Jason Derulo, Panic! at the Disco, Lionel Richie, DNCE, Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical On Your Feet, Alessia Cara, Thomas Rhett, G-Easy and Martin Garrix.
Fergie will again host a Los Angeles party that is part of the special, which will feature televised performances from Fifth Harmony, Niall Horan, Emeli Sande, Lukas Graham, Shawn Mendes, Ty Dolla $ign and Kid Ink.
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale and singer Jason Derulo will perform via satellite from New Orleans.
Demi Lovato will perform via satellite from her Celebrity Cruises concert in St. Maarten.
New Year's Eve With Carson Daly: Carson Daly is co-hosting his annual NYE event with America's Got Talent judge Mel B in Times Square in New York City. Performers include Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Daly's The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.
The special will also feature a pre-recorded performance from J.Lo's Las Vegas residency show, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have. The singer began a hiatus in mid-December and will resume her concerts in February.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.