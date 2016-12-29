Billie Lourd's Stepfather Writes Emotional Tribute: ''The Strength of These Women Live So Vibrantly in You''

No one can begin to imagine what Billie Lourd is feeling right now.
The young Scream Queens star has been at the forefront of everyone's thoughts after her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
In hopes of adding some love and light during this time of tremendous loss, Lourd's stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, who married her father Bryan Lourd in October 2016, took to Instagram to share a fond memory with Billie, along with a heartfelt message to his stepdaughter.
"@praisethelourd it's an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring," he wrote with a photo of Billie, Debbie and Carrie at her college graduation.
He continued, "Every time Carrie looked at me she said 'how are you still awake'! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So...as Carrie said to me years ago 'I'm a good stepmother' I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come.....heaven just got a s--t load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16."
Last night, E! News confirmed Reynolds died at 84 years old after suffering a stroke in a Beverly Hills residence. Her death came just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away after being hospitalized for a heart attack during a London-to-Los Angeles flight.
"Carrie's daughter is 24 years old. To have to lose the girls, it's just horrible," her uncle, Todd Fisher, told E! News. "She's got their genes, but you can't even imagine. I can't imagine being 24 and having to do this—and I'm 59."
Lourd has not spoken out about either losses. On Tuesday, family's spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on her behalf to confirm Fisher's death.
"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told E! News a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."