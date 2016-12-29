Adorable Alert! Shakira's Son Sings With Father Gerard Piqué

Milan seriously can't be any cuter.
It seems that Shakira's adorable three-year-old son might want to follow in his mother's footsteps and maybe even his father's, too.
Gerard Piqué posted a video on Instagram where we see him and Milan singing together an FC Barcelona chant.
Our favorite part? It's when the couple's oldest son stops singing and asks his dad also to please join him.
All year long we've been obsessing over Sasha and Milan's adorable videos and photos.
Like when Shakira posted their youngest's reaction to his father's game-winning goal.
"Celebrating dad's goal with the red," the 39-year-old captioned the photo.
In November, the singer announced earlier in the November that she would not be able to perform at various award shows. Due to personal matters, I won't be able to travel to Las Vegas LA to attend the @LatinGRAMMYs or the @AMAs this year," she tweeted. "I will be accompanying @carlosvives in spirit @LatinGRAMMYs, celebrating this incredible year that we've shared together with #LaBicicleta."
Last month, the star addressed Sasha's health for the first time, after many rumors circulated about him being ill. The singer shared a tender photo alongside her youngest child and captioned it with, "Thanks for all the messages you sent for Sasha while he was sick. Everything is under control now, and he's back to his cheerful self!" We're glad everything is back to normal.