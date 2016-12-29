Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Conor Kennedy Arrested for Aspen Bar Fight

UPDATE: Conor Kennedy's attorneys, Matt Ferguson and Ryan Kalamaya, released a statement to E! News Friday: "Multiple witnesses to the incident have reported that two men assaulted Conor Kennedy after he rebuked them for directing a homophobic slur and threats to his close friend. They also report that Mr. Kennedy was cooperative, compliant and respectful towards the police from the moment they arrived on the scene. Mr. Kennedy looks forward to a full airing of the incident."

Who knew John Conor Kennedy was trouble, trouble, trouble?

E! News confirms that Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend and the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who prefers to go by Conor, was arrested in Aspen following a fight outside a nightclub.

Authorities tell us the 22-year-old was arrested on local charges of disorderly conduct related to a fight.

"At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows…for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises," Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press release.

"While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.'"