Fans Just Discovered This Amazing Connection Between Home Alone and Friends

Bet no one told you this fun fact from the Friends series.
While it's been more than 10 years since the NBC comedy bid farewell, die-hard fans are still discovering new and exciting secrets about the show.
This week was no different as the brilliant minds between 22 Vision uncovered a special connection between Home Alone and Friends.
In a new video, fans are taken into the house Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) bought in the suburbs. As it turns out, that house is the same home seen in the holiday classic Home Alone.
Before you voice your doubts and become a skeptic, the video presents multiple evidence—aka receipts—that prove this is the real deal.
The view from Monica and Chandler's window is exactly what you see if you were inside the McCallister's house.
In addition, the blue house across the street with the famous Christmas wreath is also spotted on Friends.
Finally, you can spot the Murphy's house and their garage door from the Friends scene. Pretty convincing, right?
And while Home Alone came out in 1990 and this specific Friends episode aired in 2004, 22 Vision claims that producers used the stock footage from the filming of Home Alone thinking nobody would notice.
