Evan Ross Shares a Sweet Picture of His Daughter Jagger Dressed as a Reindeer

Auntie Tracee @traceeellisross worked for 20 minutes to get this photo. #merryxmas from baby jagger

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

The holiday spirit is still in the air!

Proud dad Evan Ross shared an adorable picture of his daughter, Jagger Snow, on Instagram two days ago. The nearly 17-month-old cutie proved she's mastered the art of duck lips while sporting precious reindeer antlers. Evan's big sister, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, helped capture the precious moment.

"Auntie Tracee @traceeellisross worked for 20 minutes to get this photo," the 28-year actor old captioned. "#merryxmas from baby jagger."

Walking the grounds! #auntieTracee

A photo posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Tracee shared another photo of her niece over the weekend, writing, "Walking the grounds! #auntieTracee."

The Ross family has enjoyed spending time together this holiday season; Ashlee shared another photo of her husband cooking over Thanksgiving.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Instagram

Instagram

Jagger is Evan's only child with wife Ashlee Simpson Ross, 32. The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in August. Simpson is also a mom to son Bronx Mowgli Wentz, 8, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy.

The Ross family celebrated Bronx's 8th birthday at Disneyland in November.

