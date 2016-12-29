Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Scare

Rob Kardashian checked out of a hospital Thursday morning after spending the night at the medical center to treat diabetes complications, E! News has learned.
Both Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner visited him in the hospital overnight. Chyna arrived without their 7-week-old daughter Dream Kardashian.
A family source had told E! News exclusively Rob was stabilized and that his condition is not life-threatening. Kris left the hospital earlier in the day. Details about his diabetes complications and treatment were not revealed.
Rob was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes last year. He said on the E! series Rob & Chyna weeks ago that his nutritionist told him he was "completely free" of the disease. Neither type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease, nor type 2 diabetes can be cured but its symptoms can be managed with insulin, diet and exercise.
Rob's latest health scare took place more than a week after he and Chyna had a major fight and aired their relationship drama on social media, during which she said she got hacked and he said she took their daughter and left his home.
They soon reconciled and he posted an apology on Instagram, saying he was "seeking help" to deal with his "flaws/issues." He also called Chyna a "great mother" and said he was going to "get better" for Dream's sake.
Rob opted to check himself into the hospital after feeling unwell Wednesday night. He "recognized that his symptoms were diabetes-related," a source told People, adding that the reality star "hasn't been taking care of himself, and that's why he's now sick again.
"Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed," the source said. "And he has been on a terrible diet."
Rob and Chyna have largely kept out of the public eye since their fight and were absent from Kris' annual Christmas party. Rob visited his family the next day to open presents with them.