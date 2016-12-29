Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Scare

Rob Kardashian checked out of a hospital Thursday morning after spending the night at the medical center to treat diabetes complications, E! News has learned.

Both Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner visited him in the hospital overnight. Chyna arrived without their 7-week-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

A family source had told E! News exclusively Rob was stabilized and that his condition is not life-threatening. Kris left the hospital earlier in the day. Details about his diabetes complications and treatment were not revealed.

Rob was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes last year. He said on the E! series Rob & Chyna weeks ago that his nutritionist told him he was "completely free" of the disease. Neither type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease, nor type 2 diabetes can be cured but its symptoms can be managed with insulin, diet and exercise.