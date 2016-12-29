Lindsay Lohan Is Pushing Hard for Mean Girls 2: ''I've Already Written a Treatment for It''

Just like Gretchen Wieners and "fetch," Lindsay Lohan is determined to make Mean Girls 2 happen.
The 30-year-old actress sat down with CNN for a Facebook Live chat on Thursday, during which she revealed she's been pushing for a sequel to the film for a while now.
"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands," she said. "I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."
In fact, she's already done a bit of writing for the sequel and has a few famous faces in mind who she'd like to see come on for the project.
"I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie," she revealed. "I've already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response."
Of course, this isn't the first time she's promised to continue pushing for it.
While celebrating the 10th anniversary of the film in 2014, she spoke to Time Out London and said, "People really love the movie How do you top that? I was with [writer] Tina Fey the other day and I said, 'We should do another Mean Girls, like an older version where they're all housewives and they're all cheating.' That would be really funny. I'll harass Tina to write it."
Well, Fey has already confirmed she's working on Mean Girls musical, but she also joked with Andy Cohen that it wouldn't be released until 2027, "when Hamilton closes."
Though we don't know when, we were informed the play will premiere in a Washington D.C. theater.
Meanwhile, Lohan also got to chatting with CNN about her charity work as well as her career path. She revealed she hopes to start her own production company while also continuing to get back into film.
As for romance? She stayed off the subject, but she did admit, "I fell in love with loving myself, and that was the most important thing that happened to me in life."