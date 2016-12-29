Chris Martin Pays Tribute to George Michael With Performance of "Last Christmas" at Homeless Shelter

George Michael received a moving musical tribute performance at a London homeless shelter last week, courtesy of Chris Martin.
The Coldplay frontman and a male singer named Kevin performed the late singer's former band Wham!'s 1986 hit "Last Christmas." Martin played an acoustic guitar and provided backup vocals.
The performance took place on Dec. 27, two days after Michael died at age 53, at a shelter run by the London-based charity Crisis. A video was posted on the group's Facebook page Thursday and went viral.
"A huge thank you to Coldplay's Chris Martin for dropping by our Crisis at Christmas centres and entertaining our guests!" the post read. "Here he is performing a wonderful tribute to George Michael with our very own King of Karaoke - #CrisisXmas guest Kevin!"
Nish Manek/PA Wire
Nish Manek/PA Wire
Wonderful day volunteering for @crisis_uk. Massive thanks to #chrismartin of @coldplay for helping out and entertaining us all!— Diana Gornall (@Diagonal123) December 27, 2016
"He was serving cups of tea to guests for a while and then started performing with them. He was playing guitar and let them sing for most of it," volunteer Nish Manek said about Martin's visit. "They all thought it was really cool and enjoyed singing with him."
Martin also sang his own band's hits and was accompanied at the shelter by his girlfriend and The Tudors alum Annabelle Wallis, The Sun reported.
Thank you to #ChrisMartin from @coldplay for visiting us down at #227Bowery and checking out our arts program for our homeless community! pic.twitter.com/LWj8TfbdZd— The Bowery Mission (@BoweryMission) December 23, 2016
Also last week, Martin visited The Bowery Mission in New York, where he performed songs such as "Amazing Grace" with residents.
"Thank you to #ChrisMartin from @coldplay for visiting us down at #227Bowery and checking out our arts program for our homeless community!" the group tweeted.