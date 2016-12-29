Rob Kardashian Hospitalized, Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner Rush to His Side

Rob Kardashian was admitted to a hospital Wednesday night after experiencing diabetes complications, E! News has learned, while Blac Chyna and his mother Kris Jenner headed to the ER to be by his side.

Kris and boyfriend Corey Gamble arrived together at the medical center, which is located near her, Rob and Blac Chyna's homes. Blac Chyna appeared later and without her and Rob's 7-week-old baby daughter Dream Kardashian.

A family source told E! News exclusively Thursday morning Rob is stabilized and his condition is not life-threatening. Kris has since left the hospital, while Blac Chyna remains with him.

Rob was diagnosed with diabetes last year and said on the E! series Rob & Chyna weeks ago that his nutritionist told him he was "completely free of diabetes."