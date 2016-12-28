Debbie Reynolds Dead at 84; Singin' in the Rain Star Passes 1 Day After Death of Daughter Carrie Fisher

In her day, Debbie Reynolds did it all. Subsequently, her day lasted for decades.

The actress, who became a national treasure as the star of one of the most beloved movies of all time and went on to enjoy a nearly 70-year career in film, television and theater, has died. She was 84. In confirming her death, son Todd Fisher told E! News, "She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words she spoke this morning."

Reynolds was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after suffering a stroke at a Beverly Hills home, barely a day after daughter Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 following a heart attack.