Joely Fisher Sends Well Wishes to Debbie Reynolds Following Hospitalization

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Joely Fisher is sending her well wishes to Debbie Reynolds after the Hollywood icon was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.
"God speed mama," Joely wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon with a throwback photo from a red carpet premiere in 2010.
In the shot, the pair is seen laughing and smiling as they support the HBO documentary Wishful Drinking in Hollywood.
Earlier in the day, news broke that Debbie was rushed to a hospital via an ambulance. According to TMZ, the 84-year-old suffered from a possible stroke.
The news comes just one day after the death of Debbie's daughter Carrie Fisher.
Speaking on behalf of Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd, family spokesman Simon Halls confirmed the passing to E! News.
"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told us in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
Joely would later react to the news in a tweet by writing, "Breaking my silence with a broken heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us."
As fans wait for a health update regarding Debbie, many in the Hollywood community continue to send their best wishes to a family that has experienced so much in one week.
They are also recognizing the talent Debbie has gifted the industry over her long career.
In addition to starring in several movies such as Singin' in the Rain, Charlotte's Web or the Oscar-nominated The Unsinkable Molly Brown, the actress also appeared in her own comedy series appropriated titled The Debbie Reynolds Show. Get well soon, Debbie.