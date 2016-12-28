The Latest Details on Carrie Fisher's Death: Everything We Know So Far About the Actress' Passing

Roughly 24 hours ago, the world was given the tragic news of Carrie Fisher's passing.
Many of the iconic actress' former co-stars, friends and family members have spoken out to mourn her death, share fond memories and offer their condolences to her loved ones who are now left with the devastating reality of her absence.
As we continue to try and make whatever sense we can of what happened (and probably binge our favorite Star Wars flicks), let us share with you everything we know so far about Fisher's death:
Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock
She Suffered a Heart Attack: While the official coroner's report stating the cause of death is still pending, we know that Fisher suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, about 15 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land. After Fisher suffered a heart attack, paramedics were immediately called. They were on standby waiting at the gate by the time the plane landed. The L.A. City Fire Department told E! News they provided advanced life support and aggressive treatment before transporting the actress to the UCLA Medical Center where she was placed in ICU.
Speaking on behalf of Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, family's spokesman Simon Halls announced she died Tuesday. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told E! News a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
She Bought Property in London: It seems as though Fisher planned to spend more time in London. A source told Entertainment Tonight after her passing that the actress had purchased property in England, telling the media outlet that she "had just bought a place in London" and was "looking forward" to having "more time there."
She Will Be in Star Wars: Episode VIII: Fans of the iconic franchise will be able to enjoy Fisher's presence on the big screen one last time when Star Wars: Episode VIII hits theaters in December 2017. E! News confirms that the movie, which features Fisher as General Leia Organa, wrapped filming back in July.
Her Dog Is Being Taken Care of: You couldn't love Carrie and not grow a soft spot in your heart for her 4-year-old service dog Gary. The adorable French Bulldog who accompanied Fisher everywhere, and helped the star with her bipolar disorder, is now in the care of Fisher's daughter, Billie. According to TMZ, a family source shares that Fisher always wanted Billie to take custody of Gary if anything happened to her. Should the arrangements not work out for any reason, Gary will be placed under the care of another family member.