Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital a Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher's Death: Report

Debbie Reynolds has been hospitalized a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.
The 84-year-old actress had just recently mourned the Star Wars star online along with her son Todd Fisher.
Reynolds was rushed to a hospital via ambulance Wednesday afternoon. She was transported in fair to serious condition, E! News has learned. Reynolds was with her son Todd Fisher inside a house at the time and felt unwell, prompting a 911 call to report she had suffered a possible stroke, TMZ reported. Reynolds' rep and Todd had no immediate comment.
Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Her son had two hours earlier posted a throwback photo of Reynolds with him and Fisher as kids. He also posted a tribute message to his late sister. Carrie, best known for her role as Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday at age 60 at a different Los Angeles hospital, days after suffering a cardiac event on a plane.
@carrieffisher Todd @tafish @QueenDebbie_ @tafish pic.twitter.com/c4RkevNoBO— Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 28, 2016
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
"My sister has graduated to heaven, but she has left us all with so much of her," he wrote. "It is a very sad time for my family and all her friends.
Reynolds had posted on Facebook Tuesday, "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."
Reynolds began her onscreen acting career in the late '40s and has appeared in films such as Singin' in the Rain, Charlotte's Web, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She also appeared in her own comedy series The Debbie Reynolds Show in 1969 and 1970.
Reynolds and Carrie occasionally worked together in Hollywood; Carrie wrote a script for a 1997 Roseanne episode that featured her mom as John Goodman's character's mother and she also co-wrote the 2001 TV comedy film These Old Broads. The two actresses also worked with Todd on the recent documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua