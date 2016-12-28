JonBenét Ramsey's Brother Burke Files $750 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against CBS

CBS; ZumaPress
CBS; ZumaPress
Burke Ramsey is fighting back against allegations that he murdered his little sister, JonBenét Ramsey.
The 29-year-old filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan against CBS, a production company and seven investigators who were involved in The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, a two-part documentary special that aired on the network in September.
In legal documents obtained by E! News, his attorneys claim that because the consultants featured in the program incriminated Ramsey in the 6-year-old's death, he has suffered irreparable damage to his reputation.
The paperwork alleges that CBS "perpetuated fraud upon the public—instead of being a documentary based on a new investigation by a so-called team of experts," later calling The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey a "fictional crime show" compiled of "lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey."
Ramsey's legal team is seeking $500 million in punitive damages and $250 million in compensatory damages.
In addition to CBS and Critical Content, the lawsuit names Jim Clemente, Laura Richards, Jim Kolar, James Fitzgerald, Stanley Burke, Werner Spitz and Henry Lee.
This is the second defamation lawsuit Ramsey has filed in response to the highly-publicized series. Less than a month after The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey hit the small screen, he filed a $150 million suit against Dr. Werner Spitz over a radio interview in which the forensic pathologist accused Burke of bludgeoning his sister to death.
Shortly after the docuseries aired, Ramsey's attorney L. Lin Wood told E! News in a statement that CBS' allegations were "outrageous," adding, "Now, from age 29 until he takes his last breath, he will be haunted by these accusations the network has put out."
E! News has reached out to CBS for comment, as well as Burke's attorney.