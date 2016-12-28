How Carrie Fisher Really Felt About Death

Fisher was known for her dry sense of humor and her candor, which she often showcased in interviews and in her books.

"I saw where someone was complaining about how much celebrities charge for autographs...and in our defense someone said, 'Well you know, it may cost that much now, but when she dies, it's really going to be worth a lot,'" Fisher wrote in her recent new memoir The Princess Diarist. "So my death is worth something to these people. If I had enough pictures signed, someone could put out a hit on me."

"Of course I also still sign autographs for free," she added.

Fisher had dedicated the book to a number of people, including her 84-year-old mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, who had a health scare in 2012 when she was hospitalized after suffering an adverse reaction to prescription medication.

"For my mother—for being too stubborn and thoughtful to die," Fisher wrote. "I love you, but that whole emergency, almost dying thing, wasn't funny. Don't even THINK about doing it again in any form."