John Legend Proves His Favorite Birthday Gift Is Baby Luna (and a Good View)

With a beautiful wife and an adorable baby girl in his arms, there's not much else John Legend could wish for on his birthday!

Chrissy Teigen's hubby turned 38-years-old on Wednesday, ringing in his special day surrounded by the most important people in his life, including Teigen, baby Luna and her grandma, Vilailuck Teigen.

The family flew to Florida to take in some stunning views while celebrating the singer, but the location aside, he couldn't help but show his fans and followers his absolute favorite gift: his 8-month-old daughter.