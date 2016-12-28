Gwyneth Paltrow Says Chris Martin Would Still ''Take a Bullet'' for Her

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin may have split over two years ago and officially divorced in July, but they've never been too proud to admit they still care about each other very much.
In fact, the 44-year-old actress covers the February issue of InStyle magazine and opens up about how the pair co-parent their two children, Apple, 12, and Moses, 10, in a healthy and mature manner.
"He's at my house every single day," Paltrow told the publication. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life."
Greg Kadel for InStyle Magazine
She says that even though they're no longer married, the former couple still maintains a strong bond. "To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," she revealed. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."
Of course, this incites the question: How does her current boyfriend Brad Falchuk feel about her relationship with Martin?
"He has his own version of it, his own family where it's not a couple but it's a family," she said, referencing his split from Suzanne Falchuk with whom he shares two children.
Perhaps this confidence in her varying relationships has a lot to do with the confidence she has in herself, which she told InStyle came with age.
"When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn't expecting. It just happened," she explained.
Greg Kadel for InStyle Magazine
"Suddenly I was like, 'Oh, this is fantastic: I don't care! I like myself, and I'm just going to live my life. I'm going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.'"
That also provides the perfect explanation about why she doesn't care when people poke fun at her Goop website or her eccentric health and wellness habits.
"I've learned how the cycle works," she said. "It used to be that I would talk about something or write about it, and people would be like, 'What the f--k is she talking about? She's a witch!' And then later on it would sort of catch on. So now I just recognize it: OK, I'm going to talk about this, and people will think it's weird, and that's how it goes."
Now, she's confident in her role as a trailblazer on wellness issues.
"I'm like, this is my role. I'm here to do this," she revealed. "A friend told me if you're a trailblazer, you're the first one through, and you get the cuts because you're hacking the path."
