Marc Anthony Files for Divorce From Shannon De Lima

Marc Anthony is officially single.

The "Flor Pálida" singer filed for divorce from Shannon De Lima on Dec. 16, E! News confirmed Wednesday. In the legal documents, Anthony stated their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The couple, who wed in November 2014, have no children together. The split is said to be amicable, and Anthony and De Lima have divided up their property in a confidential settlement.

E! News has reached out to Anthony and De Lima for further comment.

News of the pair's split hit in November, and the exes released a joint statement on Dec. 21. "After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage," Anthony, 48, and De Lima, 28, said. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."