Ariana Grande "Sick" Over Fan Encounter: "I Am Not a Piece of Meat"

It's no secret that Ariana Grande has a big voice, and on Tuesday, she raised the volume.

The singer took to Twitter to document a startling incident involving herself, rapper Mac Miller and a supposed fan. "Went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he's a big fan," she said. "He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said 'Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'"

Grande paused in disbelief. "Hit that?" she wrote. "The f--k??"