Meghan Markle's Upscale Style Is Totally Achievable

Your wardrobe could learn a few things from the Suits star.

No matter the occasion (dinner date, business meeting, brunch, girl's night out, etc.) Meghan Markle's classic style never waivers—making her always-regal outfits seem rather, well, unattainable.

But that's actually not the case—click here for proof.

On top of her being incredibly talented when it comes to high-low mixing (mixing high-end garments with low-end accessories and vice versa), there are three main reasons why Meghan's closet is so perfectly curated, and they are as follows.