T.I.'s Wife Tiny Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood couple has called it quits.

T.I.'s wife Tiny has filed for divorce from the rapper after six years of marriage, E! News can confirm.

The two have three children together, King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris.

Tiny, who was born Tameka Cottle, also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.

Cottle has three stepchildren from her marriage to T.I., born Clifford Harris Jr., named Messiah, Domani and Deyjah Harris.

A source tells E! News that they have been having ups and downs in their relationship for some time now and that "arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split."