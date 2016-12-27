George Michael's Random Acts of Kindness Come to Light in the Wake of His Death

George Michael was much more than just an iconic rock star who taught us to have faith.
While many have their various reasons for admiring the celeb, the late star was also a monumental figure outside of the spotlight because of his incredibly charitable efforts, many of which were unknown until now.
In the wake of the 53-year-old's death, some of his random (and pretty secretive) acts of kindness have come to light, making the mourning of his passing even more bittersweet than before.
So, just what kinds of nice gestures are we talking? Here are a few that have become public...
He volunteered at a homeless shelter.
George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was— EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016
TV producer Richard Osman shared on Twitter that Michael actually foot the bill for a contestant who wanted to get IVF treatment.
A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k.— Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016
In the same vain, another Twitter user revealed that the singer allegedly set up trusts for disabled children and adults.
He kept quiet about it but #georgemichael also set up a Trust which gave grants to work supporting rights of #disabled children and adults.— jenny morris (@jennifermor) December 26, 2016
But wait, there's more.
According to The Independent, the English artist reportedly donated all of his royalties from his 1996 song "Jesus to a Child" to the Childline Foundation.
Founder Esther Rantzen told the media outlet, "Over the years he gave us millions and we were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations to create, we hoped, a big concert in tribute to him—to his artistry, to his wonderful musicality but also to thank him for the hundreds of thousands of children he helped."
Similarly, The Independent reports that Michael donated the proceeds of his hit song "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," featuring Elton John, to AIDS hospice, London Lighthouse, and the Rainbow Trust children's charity.
Lastly, The Sun states that when he was treated for pneumonia in 2011, Michael gifted the workers at the AKH hospital in Vienna, Austria, with 1,000 tickets to his show.
"I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you first to the doctors and nurses who saved my life and took such great care of me and to all my fans, family and friends for their love and support."