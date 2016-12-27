Carrie Fisher Had Just One Wish for Her Obituary and It's Related to Star Wars (Of Course)

Carrie Fisher has tragically passed away at the age of 60, but she's still managing to make us laugh, even as we mourn her loss.

In one of her famous novels, Wishfully Drinking, the actress recalled a hilarious anecdote with her Star Wars director, George Lucas, who she joked "ruined" her life.

"George comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, 'You can't wear a bra under that dress.' So, I say, 'Okay, I'll bite. Why?' And he says, 'Because. . . there's no underwear in space.'"

Of course the question remains: But why can't you wear underwear in space (and why can you wear gold bikinis instead)?