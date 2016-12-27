Here's What Happened When Stassi Schroeder Matched With Ryan Lochte on a Dating App

Cindy Ord, Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Cindy Ord, Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Not even an Olympic athlete can prevent Stassi Schroeder from raising a glass to singlehood.
As the Vanderpump Rules star continues her quest to stay single for one whole year, SUR's former waitress decided to appear on Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss to talk about the crazy dating world.
Along the way, she couldn't help but reveal a famous face she came across on the Raya dating app. Anybody know a guy named Ryan Lochte?
"I've seen some people on it," she confessed on the podcast. "That swimmer, I only liked it because I thought this is probably the most stupid person I've ever seen on TV and I wanted to see what he'd say and so I did it and what he wrote was ‘hey.'"
"That made it so worth it!" the Bravolebrity continued. "That was awesome. This was a while ago like six months ago."
As many pop culture fans know, Ryan is now happily taken and expecting a baby with his fiancé Kayla Rae Reid.
In comparison, Stassi is the first to admit that she hates dating in 2016. Between dating apps and texting, the reality star doesn't know the rules and wants to take a moment to be single.
"I'm trying to stay single for a year because I've always gone from relationship to relationship, that's just my pattern and I'm trying to break that pattern," she explained. "I feel like the last time I was single, I was 21, still in college and my dad was helping me pay my rent. This is the first time I've been single as an adult and professional."
Besides, Ryan's opening line of 'hey' wasn't too impressive for Stassi. "He's not smart," she joked. "I wouldn't respond to Jesus if he said, ‘Hey.'"
Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)