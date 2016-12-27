Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez on Instagram: Is Drake to Blame?

Rihanna just made a not-so covert statement regarding her thoughts on Drakeand Jennifer Lopez.

Instagram devotees noticed that over the weekend the "Love On the Brain" songstress hit J.Lo with the dreaded unfollow, causing many to believe Jennifer went against girl code and romanced (or still is romancing) her friend's ex-boyfriend.

The rapper and Lopez sparked relationship speculation earlier this month when after attending two of her Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, Drizzy hosted a super exclusive gathering that Jennifer just so happened to attend. An insider told E! News it was "a super intimate dinner" held at celeb-loved spot Delilah in West Hollywood, and the pair reportedly ducked out together.

As for Jennifer and Rihanna's friendship, these two seemingly go way back.