How Carrie Fisher Became a Huge Advocate for Mental Health

Fisher also discussed mental illness with People magazine in 2013 and offered her biggest piece of advice in dealing with depression and being bi-polar. "The only lesson for me, or for anybody, is that you have to get help," she said. "It's not a neat illness. It doesn't go away."

In her willingness to step up for the issue, the actress was depicted as the "poster child" for being bipolar, and while some may find that unsettling, she told WebMD that she is proud that she defined the illness rather than letting it define her.

"Well, I am hoping to get the centerfold in Psychology Today," she joked before adding, "It's a combination of everything. It was out there, anyway; I wanted my version of it out there. Now, it seems every show I watch there's always someone bipolar in it! It's going through the vernacular like 'May the force be with you' did. But I define it, rather than it defining me."