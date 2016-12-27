28 TV Moments That Made Us Laugh Really Hard in 2016

2016 has been a year fraught with death, sadness, and insanity, even if we're just talking about what we saw on TV. Through it all, the laughter has never died. As proof, here are a whole bunch of TV moments that made us laugh this year.

This is not a list of the funniest things that happened on TV in 2016, since that would be really difficult and polarizing to compile. This is just a list of things that made us laugh really hard in 2016, and hopefully it will bring you as much joy as it brings us, especially as we sit here mourning the loss of the one and only Princess Leia.