Who Should Be Live With Kelly's New Co-Host? We Ranked the Contenders

Seven months later and Live With Kelly still doesn't have a new co-host...and we love it.
Since Michael Strahan's infamous exit from the morning show, Kelly Ripa has welcomed many co-hosts as Live's exhaustive search for Strahan's replacement continues...and shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon.
"We really didn't set a time frame for ourselves," Kelly Ripa recently said on Watch What Happens Live of the prolonged co-host search. "We just wanted to wait until we found the right person. What we didn't anticipate was that we would have such an outpouring of interest, so our list got very long very quickly. We've been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up."
And pop they did, as several names are now on the ever-growing list for the gig, including longtime contenders (and Kelly's BFFs) Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, as well as newer faces, like Empire's Jussie Smollett and Richard Curtis, the high school teacher-turned-contest winner-turned fan-favorite.
With new co-hosts coming on the show each week, the search won't be ending anytime soon as a source told E! News a decision could be made "as late as May," with Kelly adding she's been having "a great time" with the evolving door of guest hosts.
"I feel really lucky and really embarrassed at our good fortune," she said. "It's a fun job to begin with."
