Avril Lavigne Announces First Album Since Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Instagram
Avril Lavigne is ready to rock and roll in the New Year.
In an Instagram post Monday, the 32-year-old "Complicated" singer announced she's been putting the finishing touches on her sixth studio album, which she plans to drop in 2017. The record will mark her first full-length release since her self-titled album came out in late 2013.
In the caption, Lavigne also updated her 4.3 million followers on her ongoing battle with Lyme Disease. "Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally," the "Here's to Never Growing Up" singer began. "I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne Foundation."
"I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017," Lavigne continued. "I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you!"
Lavigne's last single was "Fly," which she wrote and performed for the 2015 Special Olympics. "I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs," she said. "It's going to be an amazing 2017!"
If anyone deserves an "amazing" year, it's Lavigne. A year and a half ago, the singer-songwriter told People she was bedridden for five months after she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. "I felt like I couldn't breathe, I couldn't talk and I couldn't move," she said. "I thought I was dying."