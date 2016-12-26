George Michael Starred in an Early Version of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jillian Harris, Instagram

The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Engaged After Romantic Christmas Morning Proposal

Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Instagram

Joe Simpson "So Thankful for My Many Blessings" While Celebrating Christmas With Jessica Simpson

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Christmas, Snapchat

Blake Shelton Adorably Cheers on Gwen Stefani's Son Apollo Rossdale

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, George Michael

Comic Relief/YouTube

George Michael was really ahead of his time.

Before Carpool Karaoke became the hit segment it is today, there was James Corden's British sitcom Gavin and Stacey. Corden opened up to The Late Show's Stephen Colbert earlier this year about the origins of The Late Late Show's hit segment, and revealed it all began in a 2011 skit for the British charity Comic Relief. In the video, Corden played his Gavin and Stacey persona while driving around with the late singer.

"My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car," Corden said. "And then we realized, 'Maybe we'll lose the prison, but what if there's still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we'll sing some Wham! songs?'" 

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

The segment opened with Corden telling the late singer he couldn't attend Comic Relief. "Why can't I come to Comic Relief?" an angry Michael asked.

"Because you're a joke, George!" Corden snapped. "It's embarrassing! I can't walk into Comic Relief with you. Comic Relief is about helping people like you! Don't put your sad face on. We'll just listen to some music." 

James Corden, George Michael

Comic Relief/YouTube

Like the subsequent segments, Corden turned on the radio to find a Wham! song. "I'm Your Man" began to play, so Corden started singing along to the radio. A few seconds later, a sad Michael got over his pretend bad mood and joined Corden to finish belting out the tune.

Corden was one of many stars to pay tribute to the Wham! singer on social media Sunday after news broke that he had passed away at age 53. "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember," Corden tweeted. "He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."

Michael's publicist released a statement saying he "passed away peacefully at home."

TAGS/ George Michael , James Corden , Top Stories , Death