Britney Spears and Rumored Boyfriend Sam Asghari Cozy up in Bed Together

Britney Spears had a slumber party with a very special someone on Christmas.

The songstress and rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari cozied up in bed together Sunday night and wished Ashgari's followers a very merry Christmas on his Instagram story. Brit Brit and Sam used the reindeer filter to alter their voices, making for a very cute message for their fans. The maybe couple appeared on Sam's Instagram one other time when he shared a screenshot from the "Slumber Party" music video in which they both appeared.

The male model and personal trainer later deleted the picture, causing many to speculate that the two are an item.