Kylie Jenner and Tyga Aren't Just Making Out in Their Video Collaborations Anymore

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga have appeared in a few videos together, but nothing stacks up to their latest collaboration.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend surprised their fans with a steamy video on Christmas, which features the two getting hot and heavy in the shower. Although the couple are wearing clothes, the hot shower and steam soaks through their white T-shirts, leaving little to the imagination. By the end of the video, they're both topless and holding onto each other.

Directed by photographer Sasha Samsonova, the video is set to music by singer Niia.