Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Almost Missing Baby Luna's Christmas Milestone

Watch out, Chrissy Teigen! There's a big chance that baby Luna Legend is about to have a blink-and-you-may-miss-it milestone moment!

The model playfully poked fun at herself on Christmas as she documented opening up presents on Twitter.

"My daughter might crawl for the first time but I'm busy," she wrote alongside a cute clip of the little bundle of joy attempted to crawl while her famous mama checks out a gift.

Turns out, the gift was a Hatchimal, and Teigen was completely transfixed on the toy. posted an Instagram with the same gift, writing, "We are all pretending this is for Luna."