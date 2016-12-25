Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Gives Update on Daughter's Health, Thanks Fans for Their Support

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds is speaking out just days after the Star Wars actress suffered a heart attack. This marks the first time that the 84-year-old actress has addressed her daughter's health following the Friday incident.

"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it."

The Singin' in the Rain star added, "For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."

The tweet comes on the heels of Fisher's half-sister Joely Fisher taking to Instagram to share a family photo from her Christmas Eve dinner as well as a short, heartfelt message to fans.