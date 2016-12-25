Kacey Musgraves Is Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:43pm PST

2016 is surely ending on a high note for none other than Kacey Musgraves!

The singer revealed earlier this morning that she is engaged to her longtime love, Ruston Kelly.

The bride-to-be posted the exciting news on Instagram and shared her romantic proposal story along with a photo of her gorgeous diamond ring.

It turns out that Kelly popped the question to his leading lady at her childhood home in Texas, a place that undoubtedly holds a special place in Musgraves' heart.