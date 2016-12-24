Fuller House Renewed for Season 3: Cast Reveals News in Christmas Eve Video

Well, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen have another shot at reuniting with their Full House co-stars: Fuller House has been renewed for a third season by Netflix.
The news was announced on social media Christmas Eve, via a video starring the current cast members, who pass along a large gift until one of them, Jodie Sweetin, rotates it to reveal the words, "Fuller House season 3 coming soon."
"This gift's for you," reads the show's Instagram post. "Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017."
Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber reprise their Full House roles of D.J. Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively.
"We're picked up for Season 3!!!!" Sweetin wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @netflix for the best Christmas present of them all! @fullerhouse Season 3, coming 2017.#fullerhouse #season3."
"Oh Mylanta! Christmas came early! @fullerhouse Season THREE, coming 2017!! #FullerHouse @netflix #MerryChristmas," Bure said.
The first two seasons of the Netflix comedy have featured recurring appearances by a bevy of Full House veterans including Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and John Stamos.
Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas and Dashiell and Fox Messitn play the new crop of Tanner and Gibbler kids.
"On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me... SEASON 3 of @fullerhouse !!! Coming 2017," recurring star Juan Pablo Di Pace tweeted.
Fuller House season 2 dropped on Netflix earlier this month.
There is still no word as to whether the Olsen twins will finally reprise their roles in the third season. Perhaps a Christmas Day gift?