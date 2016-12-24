8 Most Heartwarming Photos From Celebs' 2016 Children's Hospital Visits

Instagram
Selena Gomez is one of several stars who brought joy to patients in children's hospitals in 2016.
The pop star stopped by Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in her home state of Texas on Christmas Eve.
"She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!" a source told E! News exclusively. "There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients."
Ciara & Russell Wilson: The R&B singer joined her husband, quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, on his regular trips to Seattle Children's Hospital this year.
John Boyega The actor, who played Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, visited The Royal Hospital in London in March. There, he delivered Star Wars toys to patients and also met 5-year-old super-fan Daniel Bell, who had requested the actor visit. The two even got to take part in a lightsaber battle.
"Really thankful for the opportunity this child granted me and I'm just humbled!" the actor wrote in an Instagram. "I hope I played a little part in making you smile young stormtrooper."
"To all the kids I met—you guys keep smiling and staying strong. All the mamas and daddy's I met, y'all stay strong too," he wrote. "Gotta tell ya little stuff like this will always be the best part of fame."