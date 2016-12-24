8 Most Heartwarming Photos From Celebs' 2016 Children's Hospital Visits

Selena Gomez is one of several stars who brought joy to patients in children's hospitals in 2016.

The pop star stopped by Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in her home state of Texas on Christmas Eve.

"She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!" a source told E! News exclusively. "There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients."

