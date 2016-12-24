Carrie Fisher's Sister Shares Family Pic and Says "Love and Prayers Are Deeply Felt" as Star Remains Hospitalized

As Carrie Fisher remains in the hospital a day after suffering a heart attack, her loved ones took to social media to thank people for their support.
The 60-year-old Star Wars' actress' only brother and 58-year-old producer Todd Fisher told E! News Friday the actress was treated in the ICU following her cardiac arrest, which took place on a plane just before it landed in Los Angeles. Local TV station KABC reported that night she was in critical condition and on a ventilator.
"She's obviously a very tough girl who's survived many things," Todd told the outlet. "I encourage everyone to pray for her."
And that they did. Scores of fans, as well as Carrie's Star Wars co-stars, had shared messages of love and support on social media.
Joely Fisher, Carrie's 49-year-old sister and a fellow actress who has appeared on Last Man Standing, posted on Twitter Saturday a throwback photo of them with fellow sister and TV star Tricia Leigh Fisher, 47.
"Fisher Girls..." Joely wrote. "Your love and prayers are deeply felt...@TriciaLFisher @carrieffisher @Gary_TheDog."
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Tricia also thanked fans on Twitter Saturday for their support for her mother.
Carrie's mother, 84-year-old actress Debbie Reynolds, has not commented on her daughter, nor has the actress' only child and daughter, Billie Lourd.
The 24-year-old actress, who appears on Scream Queens, was spotted entering the hospital Friday with her mother's French bulldog Gary.
I'll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia pic.twitter.com/sfwVBCBvUE— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016
Several tweets about Carrie were posted on the pet's Twitter page.
"I'll be waiting right here mommy," one of them read. "#CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia."