Gigi Hadid Prances Around and Poses Seductively in a Pink Bikini in LOVE Advent Calendar 2016 Video

Victoria's Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Joan Smalls also star in LOVE Advent Calendar videos. The two, plus Gigi, Bella and Kendall, had all walked the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show , which aired earlier this month.

Gigi's 20-year-old sister and fellow model Bella Hadid had appeared in the LOVE's 2016 Advent Calendar's first installment, parodying an '80s exercise video .

The clip shows quick shots and stills of the 21-year-old model wearing a watermelon pink Agent Provocateur mesh bikini as she prances around a New York City hotel room, writhes around on a bed and a leather sofa, tosses her hair around, leans against a giant window and poses seductively.

Gigi Hadid showcases her smoking hot bod in a video for day 24 of LOVE magazine's 2016 Advent Calendar.

