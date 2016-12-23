Mariah Carey Shows Ample Cleavage While ''Festivating'' in Diamond Bra

Mariah Carey is giving us all a mahvelous gift!
The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer stripped down to her skivvies again on Friday, posing in the Aspen mansion she's currently renting and sharing a super seductive photo in the spirit of the holidays.
"Festivating dahlings," she caption the photo, wearing nothing but a pair of black snow boots and an unbuttoned plaid shirt over a diamond encrusted bra, revealing plenty of cleavage. She holds onto a Santa-theme glass of what we're sure is some type of champagne concoction, smiling as she poses on her knees.
This is the second, festively sexy photo Mimi has shared this week. She posted another pic in the same outfit while posing by her massive Christmas tree on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, despite the holiday season, the Queen of Christmas has been especially busy. On Thursday, she launched a brand new website and followed that with an announcement for a slew of new music videos. In fact, she shared a new vid for "Here Comes Santa Claus" on the site, which not only feature dem babies, Moroccan and Monroe, but also her new beau, Bryan Tanaka.
Then, on Thursday night, she shared a video while dancing with her son to "All I Want for Christmas Is You"—he knew all the words, of course—and making Mimi's "Secret" Sauce.
In case you were wondering what's so "secret" about the sauce, E! News actually obtained the recipe. Check it out below: