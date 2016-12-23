Keke Palmer Has Words for Charlie Puth After He Put Bella Thorne on Blast

Keke Palmer wants everyone to keep their personal stuff well...personal.

Palmer took to Twitter to call out Charlie Puth for confronting Bella Thorne on the same social media platform after he assumed she had been cheating on boyfriend Tyler Posey with him. "I can't believe what I'm reading," he said. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it."

Puth, 25, made it clear he was no longer interested in pursuing Thorne. But Palmer feels that Puth should've avoided social media and confronted the actress directly. "Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore," she wrote.

Thorne later retweeted Palmer's message and added her own.