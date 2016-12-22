Russell Wilson Just Made Christmas Unforgettable for the Entire Seattle Seahawks Organization

Russell Wilson, you've outdone yourself this holiday season.

Before the Seattle Seahawks quarterback takes to the field Christmas Eve in a match-up against the Arizona Cardinals, the football star decided to spread a whole lot of festive cheer.

As seen on Snapchat Thursday morning, Russell gifted every player, coach, trainer, equipment staff member and anyone else in the Seahawks organization with not one but two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world on Alaska Airlines.

"Nice little surprise for the fellas and everybody here at the Seahawks," he said on the social media app. "First-class flights for anywhere they want to go. Thanks Alaska."

But wait, there's more.