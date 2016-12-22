Chyna's Autopsy Report Reveals Cause of Death: Prescription Drugs And Alcohol

Anzaldo told E! News in April Chyna had been taking prescription drugs, including anti-anxiety and insomnia medication, which were legally prescribed. He also said "alcohol was a part of her life" and that the wresting star would "would self medicate with alcohol when the meds weren't enough."

"Once I noticed she was over medicating I knew it was out of my hands," he said. "There was no other way than to do an intervention."

He said he reached out to A&E's Intervention docu-series about a possible on-air intervention, saying it was set to be part of the documentary.

Anzaldo also said it had been "very emotional" for Chyna in the months leading up to her death.

"She was shooting her documentary and at times it was stressful," he said, adding, "But she was doing OK. She was doing yoga and a lot of amazing things."