Valerie Fairman Found Dead: How Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Naveah Is Coping

MTV's 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman was found dead on Thursday, leaving behind her 7-year-old daughter, Naveah.
The Chester County Coroner's office confirmed her death to E! News, noting the cause of her passing is still under investigation. Just like everyone in her MTV family, the people in her actual family were completely shocked by the news.
Valerie's mother, Janice Fairman, spoke to E! News about how she and the former reality star's young daughter are coping.
"I have her child [Naveah], I've had custody of her," Janice said. "She's doing very well. She wanted to go to school because of the parties today so I let her go to school, and the counselor said she's doing very well. She talked to her twice. She's surrounded by support and friends."
She continued, "We're going to do a memorial, but we don't know when yet because the body hasn't even been released."
Janice also admitted that they "never suspected" Valerie was still using drugs, which was something she struggled with while filming 16 and Pregnant. However, she told us she does believe the cause of her daughter's death could have been related to drugs.
As we reported earlier, Valerie battled several legal issues in dealing with substance abuse. For example, in 2015 she was arrested on charges of prostitution at just 21-years-old.
A spokesperson for MTV released the following statement to E! News about Valerie's death: "We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."
Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.