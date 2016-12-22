Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt End Radio Interview After Awkward Sex Question

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital

Nick Cannon Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital

Russell Wilson, Christmas 2016

Russell Wilson Just Made Christmas Unforgettable for the Entire Seattle Seahawks Organization

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Passengers

Jaimie Trueblood/Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence love to joke around, but there are some lines they don't want to cross. 

During an interview on  Australia's KIIS Summer Fling radio show, the Passengers co-stars were hypothesizing about the existence of extraterrestrial life when co-host Sophie Monk made a transition to a not-so-related subject—the most adventurous place the two stars have ever had sex in their lives. 

"Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What's the most adventurous place you've had sex?" she asked. 

Pratt was quick to answer with "airplane," but when Monk continued to probe him about how he got the "angle" right, he joked that he hung from the ceiling. 

Next, it was the Oscar winner's turn to answer, though she dodged the question with humor. "I like being safe," she said. "That's what really turns me on."

Photos

Chris Pratt's Best Press Tour Moments on Instagram

"You've made this so awkward, Sophie," co-host Matty Acton told his colleague jokingly. "What kind of question is that? What are you doing?"

When they turned their attention back to the stars, Pratt and Lawrence had already left.

"Sophie, what did you do?" Acton asked her. 

"I didn't do anything. We ran out of time and I wasted good time on stupid questions, that's what I did," she replied. "[We got cut] because we were naughty."

"I just wanted the good stuff," she added. "Who wants to know boring things?"

TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Jennifer Lawrence , Sex , Top Stories