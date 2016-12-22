Bella Thorne Denies Cheating on Tyler Posey With Charlie Puth

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart)
Charlie Puth is feeling prickly—and it seems Bella Thorne is to blame.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the 25-year-old singer announced he was no longer interested in romancing the 19-year-old actress. "I can't believe what I'm reading," he said. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it."
Puth was apparently upset after fans had questioned his relationship status with Thorne. Less than 12 hours earlier, she tweeted two pictures, including one that showed her embracing former flame Tyler Posey. In the caption, she wrote she was "taking a trip down memory lane."
"I don't know Tyler personally," Puth tweeted, "but I know he shouldn't be treated this way." When one fan suggested Thorne was still dating Posey when she began a fling with Puth, the singer-songwriter replied, "She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me."
"I want nothing but peace for all," the singer tweeted. "I'm just removing myself from this."
Thorne did not respond to Puth's tweets. But on Wednesday, the former Disney Channel star corrected rumors about herself and Posey. "Haha yeah and me and ty never lived together," she tweeted. "We just were always together...Rumors rumors can't always believe the media."

On Thursday, Paper magazine published an interview Thorne in which she explained why she puts it all out there on social media. "When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn't want it out at that time," the actress explained. "We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn't necessary to put that in front of everyone's face, you know? That one sucked."
Bella tweeted a link to the article, adding, "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago."
Posey, for his part, has not weighed in via his own social media accounts.
Several weeks ago, Puth tweeted about the "kiss of his life," which many of his fans assumed was with Thorne. The pair took their romance public Sunday when they got close in Miami Beach. Later that night, they made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Y-100 Jingle Ball concert.
