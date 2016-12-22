Johnny Depp Requests $100,000 in Court Sanctions From Amber Heard as Divorce Drama Continues

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce saga doesn't appear to be over quite yet.

Just a few days before Christmas, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team has filed new court documents requesting the actress pay monetary sanctions.

In documents obtained by E! News, Johnny's team alleges that Amber "continues to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame."

In the event that Amber fails to contribute $100,000 to Johnny's attorney's fees and costs as sanctions, Johnny asks that he be allowed to deduct the same from his next equalization payment.