See Saturday Night Live's Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Transformation Between a Cold Open and Monologue

Saturday Night Live is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at just how things go down on Saturday nights in Studio 8H. The new video below, from the Saturday, Dec. 17 show hosted by Casey Affleck, shows how the cold open set is disassembled in just about a minute to make way for the host monologue.
The cold open, titled "Donald Trump Christmas," featured Alec Baldwin, John Goodman and Beck Bennett saying, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" and from there the crew took down the set while the Saturday Night Live opening credits rolled and reset the stage for Affleck, who stars in the buzzy Manchester By the Sea.
Listen to the behind-the-scenes chatter as the time left to take care of everything is counted down and try not to get nervous. Take down those walls, you have 45 seconds left!
"Come on, that big wall's got to go and we'll be alright," a voice can be heard saying.
Are you biting your nails yet? Spoiler alert: They completed the task and Affleck was able to take the stage and deliver his monologue complete with no large walls in the way. The above video is why Saturday Night Live's credits are so long, it takes a village.
SNL returns with new episodes on Saturday, Jan. 14 with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star and Oscar nominee Felicity Jones as host and Grammy nominee Sturgill Simpson as the musical guest, both of them making their Saturday Night Live debuts.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
